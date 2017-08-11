More Than One Death Per Day on the Roads in Georgia

In January-June 2017, 233 people died in car accidents in Georgia, according to data provided by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat). This equals to an average of 1.3 deaths a day. 581 people died in in car accidents in 2016.

The number of road deaths hit a record high in 2008, before the regulation for seatbelts was put in place. In 2008, 867 people died in car accidents.

Number of deaths due to car accidents in Georgia in 2008-2016, according to data from Geostat:

2008 - 867 deaths

2009 - 741 deaths

2010 - 685 deaths

2011 - 526 deaths

2012 - 605 deaths

2013 - 514 deaths

2014 - 511 deaths

2015 - 602 deaths

2016 - 581 deaths

The death rate on Georgian roads is one of the highest in Europe and Central Asia, with twice the amount of casualties than average across European Union member states.