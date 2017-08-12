Free Democrats Will Not Participate in October Self-Government Elections

The Free Democrats opposition party will not take part in the local self-government elections in October 2017, the party has announced in a statement. They will prepare for the parliamentary elections in 2020.

The Free Democrats have said that the self-government elections is more than they can handle independently, and that they were not able to establish an election bloc.

On May 30, the Free Democrats and Republican Party announced the creation of an election bloc, saying they share similar values.

"After the parliamentary elections of October 2016, we had a crisis in our party. A number of leaders and members of the party left, and left the task of maintaining the party to us, which we did. Keeping in mind the situation in our party, we were not able to participate in local self-government elections in 2017 and we never intended to.

Several months ago we were offered a very interesting project, which if successfully implemented, would give us a real chance of competing with the Georgian Dream government in local elections. In the first stage of this project, we announced an election bloc with the Republican Party. Unfortunately, the implementation of this project has not gone beyond the first stage due to independent circumstances.

Acknowledging our current situation, we decided to abstain from the self-government elections and to prepare for the 2020 parliamentary elections. In addition, we will actively participate and will continue participating in the political life of the country and will certainly say a significant word in the fight for the development of a free, legal, and democratic state.

In the local elections of 2017 we sincerely wish success to all of the main pro-Western oppositions and candidates,” the party statement reads.