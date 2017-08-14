Saakashvili Will Discuss His Return to Ukraine on August 16

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili wrote on his official Facebook page today that he will announce his plans concerning his return to Ukraine - and regarding ‘the return of Ukraine to the Ukrainian people’ - on August 16 at 19:30 via Facebook Live.

On July 26, Saakashvili was stripped of his Ukrainian passport by President Poroshenko, under violation of Article 17 and 19 of Ukrainian Law, “Concerning Ukrainian Citizenship,” and article 106 §26 of the Constitution of Ukraine, which forbids the use of false documents to gain citizenship.

Saakashvili was in the United States when he was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, but then he visited Poland, Lithuania, and Hungary.