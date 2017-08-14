25 Years Since the War in Abkhazia

ფოტო: CAUCASIANPOLITICS

25 years have passed since the war in Abkhazia. The military operations started in Abkhazia on August 14, 1992, when the Georgian Armed Forces entered the territory aiming to protect the railway.

The first shots were fired near the village of Okhurei, in Ochamchire municipality. On October 1, 1992, Abkhazian separatists, with the help of the Russian army and North Caucasian militants, attacked Gagra and occupied the city. Hundreds of Georgians died in ethnic cleansing in Gagra.

Various military actions occurred in Abkhazia and lasted until the Autumn of 1993. Russia signed several peace agreements and agreed on a ceasefire, however they all were violated by the Russian side.

In September 1993, the decisive battle for Abkhazia was held in Sokhumi. The encircled city was intensely bombed by Russian artillery and air forces.

On September 27, 1993, Sokhumi fell.

With the help of Russian political leadership and military units, various criminal groups killed approximately 30,000 Georgians. More than 250,000 Georgians were forced to leave Abkhazia.

The Russian Federation recognized the independence of Abkhazia in August 2008.