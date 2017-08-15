Largest Investor Countries in Georgia

ფოტო: Reuters

Georgia received 1.56 billion dollars in the form of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2016 (adjusted data), which is down 4.8 percent from the preliminary data of 2016 and up 0.1 percent from the adjusted data of 2015, according to a report published by GeoStat today.

Georgia’s Largest Investor countries in 2016 :

Azerbaijan - $558.0 million, 1.5% increase y/y

Turkey - $203.5 million, 182% increase y/y

United Kingdom - $118.8 million, 70 % decrease y/y

Netherlands - $97.2 million, 39% decrease y/y

Luxembourg - $88.3 million, 25.5% decrease y/y

Panama - $75.7 million, 680% increase y/y

Czech Republic - $64.1 million, 447% increase y/y

United States - $53.6 million, 150% increase y/y

Virgin Islands, British - $44.5 million, 83% increase y/y

Other countries - $262.1 million, 16% increase y/y

Two offshore financial zones were included in the list of Georgia’s 10 largest investors of 2016. Offshore zones are often used for reinvestment reasons by business firms.

The most popular sector for foreign investment was transportation and communications, which received $671 million in 2016. Construction followed with $129.5 million in total foreign investment. FDI in the energy sector decreased by 5%, amounting to $117 million.