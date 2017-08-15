Tbilisi City Assembly Discusses Increasing Budget by 1.5 Million Lari

თბილისი

Tbilisi City Assembly today discussed the possibility of increasing the Tbilisi city budget by 1.5 million GEL (Georgian Lari). The city budget is currently 819 million GEL. This year the Tbilisi city budget amounted to 16 million GEL more than last year.

Jaba Samushia, Tbilisi City Assembly member from the ruling Georgian Dream party, said the amendments are made on the basis of Decree #1673 of the Government of Georgia released on August 10, which allocates 500 thousand GEL from the reserve fund of the Government of Georgia for recovery measures of the June 2015 flood in Tbilisi. The proposed changes to the budget also plan for allocating saved budget funds for various infrastructure projects.

Opposition party members of Tbilisi City Assembly did not support the proposed changes. They said they believe the budget increase, only several months before local self government elections in October, will be spent by the ruling Georgian Dream on ‘unlawful agitation’ and that the funds will be allocated to the assets of the party.