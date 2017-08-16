Alliance of Patriots Leader Irma Inashvili Candidate for Tbilisi Mayor

ფოტო: ტაბულა

The Alliance of Patriots of Georgia presented party leader Irma Inashvili as their mayoral candidate for Tbilisi for the October local self-government elections, the party announced during a briefing today.

"There is a need for a figure that will be able to turn this process into a real political process. And that figure will be Irma Inashvili," co-party leader David Tarkhan-Mouravi told Rustavi 2.

Inashvili expressed during the announcement that the elections should give people more faith and confidence to participate in the voting process.

In July, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili nominated then-Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze to be the ruling Georgian Dream party’s mayoral candidate for Tbilisi; the opposition United National Movement party nominated Rustavi 2 TV news anchor Zaal Udumashvili as their candidate; the European Georgia presented Elene Khoshtaria as their candidate; Tengo Shergelashvili is the candidate from the Development Movement party; and the final candidate is an independent, Aleko Elisashvili, who is a member of Tbilisi City Assembly.