Fines for Making Noise

The law regulating noise in residential areas went into force on August 15. The law was initiated by Georgian Dream MP Eka Beselia.

According to the law, in any kind of housing, street, private or public establishment, noise is not allowed to exceed the limited norm.

If a person is disturbed by noise at night, they can address the police, as of 23:00 on August 14.

The government adopted a resolution on August 3 which determined the maximum permissible level of noise at night at 55 dB.

The law sets standards for other kinds of noises such as construction noises and noises in entertainment areas after 23:00.

The law prohibits construction noises from 23:00 to 08:00

In the case where the limited norm of noise is exceeded for the first time, a person will not be fined. However, if the person keeps making noise from 23:00 to 08:00 am, natural persons will be fined 150 GEL and legal persons 500 GEL. In case of a repeated offence during a year, natural persons will be fined 300 GEL, and legal persons 1000 GEL.

According to the law, certain dates are exempted, from December 31 to January 2, January 14, April 9, and May 26. On those dates it is possible to make noise after 23:00, including the use of fireworks after 23:00.

Noise restrictions in other countries

Night noise level standards in EU countries:

France - 62 dB

Germany - 49 dB

The Netherlands - 40 dB

Finland - 46 dB

Sweden - 51 dB

Hungary - 55 dB

Latvia - 40 dB

In the United States, noise regulations are controlled on the federal level. Besides the federal law, states and cities can have their own regulations concerning noise. In New York, the Noise Code imposes a fine of $250 for excessive noise for the first time, $500 for the second, $750 for the third, and $1000 for the fourth.

In Latvia, regulations on noise are issued under the Law On Pollution, the Law On Construction and the Law On Conformity Assessment. Noise levels during various commercial activities or noise disturbance in transport are overlooked by the Health Inspectorate. The noise level at social events is controlled by local authorities. Fines for natural persons varies from 30 to 355 EUR and 70-700 EUR for legal entities.