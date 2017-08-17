Saakashvili: I’ll Return to Ukraine, I’m not Afraid

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili stated that he plans to return to Ukraine on September 10 and that he will ‘continue with his battle.’

Saakashvili was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship in late July by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, allegedly for having violated Ukrainian law by falsifying documents to receive the citizenship.

Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page that he is not afraid and that he plans to get his citizenship back through lawful means.

“Poroshenko violated the law, the constitution, and international norms. I’m not going to violate anything because I haven’t violated anything when filing documents for citizenship. I haven’t violated the law ever in my life and I’m not planning to, especially in Ukraine. I’m striving to go back to Ukraine, go to that horrible court in Ukraine. I’m not afraid, moreover, I’m striving towards doing it,” Saakashvili said.

Poroshenko granted Saakashvili Ukrainian citizenship in May 2015, and he was soon appointed as the governor of the Odessa region. In November 2016, Saakashvili resigned and moved to the opposition against Poroshenko.

In May 2017, Saakashvili said that Poroshenko had taken a decision to seize his citizenship and was just looking for a legal pretext.