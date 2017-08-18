Geostat: Minimum Subsistence Level for a Family of Five is 333 GEL a Month

The National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat) published data on the minimum subsistences levels of families living in Georgia.

According to the data of July 2017, the minimum subsistence level for a family of five was 333.1 GEL per month (approx.139 USD).

The minimum subsistence level for an adult man capable of working is 164 GEL.

The minimum subsistence level is a conditional indicator which means the minimal amount for physical survival for a person or a family.

Minimum subsistence level indicators for different family sizes, per month:

Minimum subsistence level for a person capable of work - 164 GEL

Minimum subsistence level for a family of two - 236.9 GEL

Minimum subsistence level for a family of three - 266.5 GEL

Minimum subsistence level for a family of four - 296.1 GEL

Minimum subsistence level for a family of five - 333.1 GEL

Minimum subsistence level for a family of six - 393.8 GEL

The minimum subsistence level indicator which is set by Geostat is different every month due to seasonal changes of prices.

Geostat does not set the minimum subsistence level data according to age.

Geostat has been releasing this data since 2003 by order of the Ministry of Health.

The minimum subsistence level only includes the cost of food. Other expenses such as transport and taxes are not included.