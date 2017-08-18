New University Metro Station to Open in September

ფოტო: მირზა გოგოჭური

Tbilisi’s 23rd metro station will open in the second half of September.

The renewal project for the University station has been going on for more than 2 years. Trains to the station are currently operating on a testing route.

Construction for the new station began in 2015, and cost 83 million GEL to build, with money financed by the Asian Development Bank.

Entrances to the station will be available from Vazha-Pshavela Avenue and Sandro Euli Street in Saburtalo. Passengers will be able to enter the station through four entrances.

The building of Tbilisi’s 23rd metro station has been planned for a long time. Construction work associated with extending the second subway line from Delisi metro station started in 1985, but was then stopped in 1993. Works continued in 1998, and in 2000, the Vaja-Pshavela station was built.

Tunnels were already built between the Vaja-Pshavela and University stations, for more than 20 years, however the construction of the metro station did not happen until now.

ფოტო: მირზა გოგოჭური

ფოტო: მირზა გოგოჭური

ფოტო: მირზა გოგოჭური

ფოტო: მირზა გოგოჭური

ფოტო: მირზა გოგოჭური

ფოტო: მირზა გოგოჭური

ფოტო: მირზა გოგოჭური













The construction works are being carried by Spanish-Italian company “Cobra Assignia.” The project was created by Spanish consulting firm Eurostudio.