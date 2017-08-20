Russian MP not Allowed in Georgia by Border Guards

Member of Russian Parliament Igor Martinov was not allowed to enter Georgia by Georgian border guards at the Sadakhlo land crossing with Armenia, Martinov wrote on his Facebook.

Martinov says Georgian border guards kept him and his family members waiting on the border for more than two hours, then without explanation, denied them entry into Georgia.

Martinov said he had entered Armenia through Georgia by his personal car, but left his car in Yerevan, and was now not allowed to return the same route.

Georgia and Russia have no official diplomatic relations since September 2998. The only relations currently in place is the format of a bilateral dialogue between the Georgian PM's special representative Zurab Abashidze and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, with them holding several meetings throughout the year. This format was launched in 2012.