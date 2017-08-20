557,000 GEL In Fines Issued in Tbilisi for Littering since January

ფოტო: Reuters

Tbilservice Group has issued 557,890 GEL worth of fines for littering since January 2017. On average, there was 2,436 GEL in fines issued every day. This data was obtained by Tabula from the recycling service under Tbilisi City Hall.

Inspection units in cars found 479 violations during 229 days since January 2017. The fines they have issued amounted to 355,770 GEL.

Since April 20, 2017, special pedestrian inspectors have issued 1,982 fines worth 202,120 GEL. The inspectors are mainly walking in the historic center of Tbilisi.

54% of the people fined by inspectors were foreign citizens.

The fines for polluting are: