557,000 GEL In Fines Issued in Tbilisi for Littering since January
Tbilservice Group has issued 557,890 GEL worth of fines for littering since January 2017. On average, there was 2,436 GEL in fines issued every day. This data was obtained by Tabula from the recycling service under Tbilisi City Hall.
Inspection units in cars found 479 violations during 229 days since January 2017. The fines they have issued amounted to 355,770 GEL.
Since April 20, 2017, special pedestrian inspectors have issued 1,982 fines worth 202,120 GEL. The inspectors are mainly walking in the historic center of Tbilisi.
54% of the people fined by inspectors were foreign citizens.
The fines for polluting are:
- Throwing less than 2 kg of garbage: For an individual - 80 GEL, for throwing from out of a window- 100 GEL.
- Throwing more than 2 kg of garbage: For an individual - 150 GEL, for throwing from out of a window - 500 GEL.
- Not cleaning up the feces of a dog or other pet: - 50 GEL.
- Polluting the environment with a tire under five-units (except for bicycle tires) - 150 GEL.
- Polluting the environment with a tire with an over five-unit tire (except for bicycle tires) - 500 GEL.
- Polluting the environment with dangerous materials, as well dangerous materials taken out of containers: For individuals - 400 GEL, for legal entities - 1000 GEL.
კომენტარები