Georgian Model in the Final of Victoria’s Secret Competition

18-year old Georgian model Tako Natsvlishvili made it to the final round to become a Victoria’s Secret ‘Angel’ several days ago during castings in New York City.

Lingerie line Victoria’s Secret is selecting 25 new models this year. The finalists will be announced in the upcoming days.

Natsvlishvili has already walked fashion shows for Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani and more.

In 2016 she became the face of Armani Collezioni’s spring-summer collection.