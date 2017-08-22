Georgian Evangelist Baptist Church Turned 150 This Year

ფოტო: Facebook/ Evangelical-Baptist Church of Georgia

The Evangelist Baptist Church of Georgia celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2017.

German missionary Martin Kalveit (1833-1918) came to Georgia when it was part of the Russian empire.

On August 20, 1867, Kalveit baptised the representative of the Molokan community in Tbilisi, Nikita Voronin.

20953436_1478686385531319_1663878462817520896_n.jpg ევანგელისტურ ბაფტისტური ეკლესია

Yesterday on August 20, leaders of the Evangelical church went to the left embankment of the Mtkvari river where the first baptism took place, and symbolically threw white roses into the Mtkvari together with prayers.