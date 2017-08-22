Six High School Students from Georgia Attended Summer Program in Annexed Crimea

Six high school students of the 166th public school of Tbilisi attended a summer camp at the international youth center “Artek” in Crimea, which was annexed and occupied by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. The Ministry of Education of Georgia confirmed the information.

Sputnik Georgia wrote that information about the summer camp program was passed on to the students by their teacher.

One of the Georgian students who participated in the program said in an interview that “during the preparation process we shot different videos and made slides about ‘what Russia means to us’ and ‘what kind of role it plays in our lives.’ We also passed some of their tests. In the beginning there were many children willing to participate, but then somehow the number reduced and we were the only ones left. We liked the camp a lot.”

The Ministry of Education of Georgia issued an official statement that they are trying to find out whether this was a decision of a specific teacher or a targeted action from any other actor.

“It is unfortunate the the school administration or one specific teacher made a thoughtless decision, because of which school students arrived in the annexed region of Crimea.

The position of our government is firm and we condemn the annexation of Crimea by Russia and we are once again stating our position in regards to the territorial integrity of Ukraine,” reads the statement by the Ministry of Education.

The Ministry of Education has also called on the teachers and administration of the school to get more information and to make more thoughtful decisions in the future.

According to the law of Ukraine on occupied territories, individuals who enter the occupied territories are afterwards forbidden to enter the country of Ukraine.