Fire in Borjomi - PM Shares Photos from the Scene

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili shared photos from the fire in the Borjomi gorge.

A fire in the village of Daba started in the morning of August 20 and has burnt more than a dozen hectares of land in the area.

More than 500 firefighters, 100 forest guards, 500 employees of the MIA’s Special Tasks Department and three helicopters are at the scene now still trying to put out the fire. Fire liquidation works were carried out throughout the whole night yesterday. Prime Minister Kvirikashvili arrived in Borjomi yesterday late at night.

During the 2008 August War, Russia burnt 950 hectares of forest in Borjomi, in a fire which continued for several weeks. The social campaign “Agadgine/Restore” was initiated in Georgia, within which 30,000 trees were planted. Many of those trees were burnt during yesterday’s fire.