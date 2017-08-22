Local Self-Government Elections set for October 21

President Giorgi Margvelashvili announced at a briefing today the official date of the local self-government elections for October 21.

The act has been signed by the President and sent to the administration of the Government of Georgia.

“Society and political forces were informed about it two months prior to the elections. Now this is a specific document which was signed and was sent for counter-signature,” Margvelashvili said.

The opposition parties Free Georgia and Democratic Movement announced a few days ago that they have created a bloc for the upcoming local self government elections. On August 21, the parties presented their candidate for Tbilisi mayor, Kakha Kukava.

Nino Burjanadze, the leader of the Democratic Movement, said that creating the bloc in the pre-election period was very important and that the door for consultations with other parties is still open.

In July, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili nominated then-Energy Minister Kakha Kaladze to be the ruling Georgian Dream party’s mayoral candidate for Tbilisi; the opposition Movement for Liberty - European Georgia party nominated Elene Khoshtaria; the United National Movement nominated Rustavi 2 TV news anchor Zaal Udumashvili as their candidate; Tengo Shergelashvili is the candidate from the Development Movement party; and there is also an independent candidate, Aleko Elisashvili, who is a member of Tbilisi City Assembly. On August 16, a new competitor for the Tbilisi mayoral elections was presented when the Patriot’s Alliance presented party leader Irma Inashvili as their mayoral candidate.