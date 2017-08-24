President Cancels Reception Celebrating Constitution Day because of Borjomi Fire

გიორგი მარგველაშვილი ფოტო: საქართველოს პარლამენტი

Georgia is celebrating the 22nd anniversary since it adopted the current constitution. On August 24, 1995, at 17:50, Parliament of Georgia adopted the Constitution of Georgia with 159 votes in favour and 8 against.

A celebratory reception was planned in the administration of the President of Georgia, however due to the on-going forest fire which has been burning in Borjomi, President Giorgi Margvelashvili cancelled the reception.

The Head of the President’s Administration has said that some of the planned events, such as a concert and exhibition about the Constitution of Georgia, are still taking place.

President Margvelashvili decided to cancel the reception together with Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili and Chairman of the Parliament of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze.

A fire in the village of Daba in the Borjomi municipality that started in the afternoon of August 20 has burnt around 15 hectares of land in the area, according to the latest information from the National Forestry Agency.

More than 500 firefighters, 100 forest guards, 500 employees of the MIA’s Special Tasks Department and three helicopters were mobilized at the scene. Fire liquidation works were carried out throughout the previous four days.

Eight helicopters have beenl trying to put out the fire. 95 firefighters-rescuers from Azerbaijan, and 70 firefighter-rescuers from Armenia helped Georgian firefighters to put out the fire.