Government Opens Bank Account for Donations for Restoration of Borjomi Forest

ფოტო: Giorgi Kvirikashvili/fb.com

The Government of Georgia opened a special bank where people can donate funds for restoring the Borjomi forest which has been burnt in a forest fire, the government said in an official statement issued today.

The forest fire has been continuing since August 20th in the village Daba in the Borjomi municipality.

The statement said that the money for restoring the forest will be spent in the most transparent way.

Donations are accepted for GEL transactions and also in USD and EUR, allowing persons to donate from abroad as well.

The banking details from the government statement are as follows:

“USD

Intermediary:

FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF NEW YORK, USA (USD)

SWIFT CODE: FRNYUS33

ACC: 021087992 GEORG

Beneficiary's bank:

NATIONAL BANK OF GEORGIA, TBILISI

SWIFT CODE: BNLNGE22

Beneficiary: MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF GEORGIA

IBAN: GE65NB0331100001150207

Euro

Intermediary:

DEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK, ZENTRALE FRANKFURT AM MAIN, DE (EUR)

SWIFT CODE: MARKDEFF

ACC: 5040040060

Beneficiary's bank:

NATIONAL BANK OF GEORGIA, TBILISI

SWIFT CODE: BNLNGE22

Beneficiary: MINISTRY OF FINANCE OF GEORGIA

IBAN: GE65NB0331100001150207”, reads the statement.

Several companies in Georgia expressed willingness to support the restoration of the forest in Borjomi gorge, including TBC Bank CEO Mamuka Khazaradze, who expressed plans to replant trees on 10 hectares of land, together with Borjomi bottling company. The Bank of Georgia issued an official statement that they will donate 1,000,000 GEL to the restoration of the burnt territory.

Eight helicopters are still trying to put out the fire. 95 firefighters-rescuers from Azerbaijan, and 70 firefighter-rescuers from Armenia are helping Georgian firefighters to put out the fire. The Ministry of Environment of Georgia has shared photos of the operations at the scene: