PM on Russia and Borjomi Fire: We Have Complex Relations, but Readiness for Help is Welcoming
“Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili speaking on Russia’s offer of support in putting out the forest fire in Borjomi gorge, which Georgia. The government was criticized by the Patriots’ Alliance opposition party for not accepting the support offered by Russia.
Russia expressed readiness for support [in putting out the forest fire in Borjomi], and we think that this gesture is welcoming. We have a high sense of responsibility before our people and country, and that’s exactly why under the current conditions, when we have complex relations with Russia, such a gesture is welcoming.”
