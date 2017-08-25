Borjomi Fire Day 6: Photos from the Scene

ფოტო: რეგიონული განვითარებისა და ინფრასტრუქტურის სამინისტრო

For six days firefighters are trying to put out the forest fire in Borjomi gorge that began on August 20. More than 15 hectares of land has been burnt.

Six helicopters, one firefighting plane, dozens of special technical equipment, and hundreds of firefighters and foresters are working to put out the fire. According to a cohesive decision of the prime minister, president, and parliament, 1,000 military servants will be involved in putting out the blaze.