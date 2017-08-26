Russian MFA Says Official Tbilisi Had Requested Help To Put Out Borjomi Gorge Forest Fire

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said in a statement that Tbilisi had requested their help to fight the forest fire in Borjomi gorge.

The Georgian Government said earlier this week that it had declined an offer from Russia to help in putting out the forest fire which began on August 20. Other neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey, sent assistance to Georgia to help put out the flames.

"We immediately responded to the request of Tbilisi to help them fight fires in Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park. In order to do this, we allocated an EMERCOM Il-76 plane. But some time later the Georgian side thanked us and informed us that the fire was contained, and they did not need our help,” the Russian MFA said in the statement.

The MFA says they believe “it is not necessary to comment on unhealthy fantasies of those who look at natural disasters in their own country as just another opportunity to spread anti-Russian rhetoric."

On August 22, the head of the public relations department of the Chancellery of the government of Georgia told Tabula that Georgia has not requested any assistance from Russia.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili also stated that it was the Russian side that offered to help put out the forest fire.

It is already the sixth day that hundreds of staff of the Emergency Management Agency are trying to stop the forest fire in the Borjomi valley, with the use of helicopters.

The forest fire started in the exact area that had been burnt by Russian forces during the August 2008 war. 950 hectares of forest was destroyed.