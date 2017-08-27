Commission Selects Four Candidate Judges for Georgia’s Seat in ECHR in Third Proposal

ფოტო: Newsweek

The selection committee to fill Georgia’s seat for a judge at the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has chosen four candidates to present to the Government of Georgia, which will then propose the candidates to the ECHR.

This will be the third time this year that Georgia will present its candidates to the Strasbourg court, in order to fill its seat in the court. The previous candidates which were presented were rejected by the ECHR.

The candidates nominated by the commission are Lali Papiashvili (4.82 points), Tamar Alania (4.45 points), Otar Sichinava, and Ioseb Bachiashvili (3.75 points each). The government will select two out of the four candidates.

One out of the two candidates, one must be a woman.

The NGO Coalition for Independent and Transparent Judiciary, which was on the judge selection committee, has boycotted the competition process for selecting judge candidates.

Yesterday the commission conducted interviews with seven candidates for the position. The candidates with the highest scores moved to the next round.

Judges Konstantine Korkelia received 2.55 points, Konstantine Vardzelashvili - 2 points, and Irakli Adeishvili -1.64 points. The eighth candidate, Nino Bakakuri, withdrew herself from the competition.

Minister of Justice Tea Tsulukiani, who is the Chairman of the Commission, did not attend the interview and evaluation with Kote Vardzelashvili, a former judge of the Constitutional Court of Georgia.

Vardzelashvili demanded Tsulukiani’s recusal from the commission as well as the recusal of several other members.

"The Minister of Justice did not take part in the interview. I'm not sure how the evaluation and voting will be conducted,” Vardzelashvili said. “Non-governmental organizations did not participate in the voting as well. The decision is made by calculating the points [given by] the members of the commission. Therefore I do not understand how the commission is able to make a decision,” he said.

Tsulukiani responded that Vardzelashvili's request was groundless.

The third contest for selecting Georgia’s representative judges at the European Court of Human Rights was announced on July 25. The Strasbourg-court rejected two of the candidates which were nominated before, Sopo Japaridze and Shota Getsadze. Only Judge Lado Chanturia moved to the next stage. The interviews held yesterday were to find replacements for the rejected two candidates.