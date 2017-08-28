Elisashvili: UNM Is Not Collecting Signatures For My Mayoral Candidacy

An independent candidate running for Tbilisi Mayor in the October local self-government elections, Aleko Elisashvili, has accused the Government of Georgia of "misinformation and practises of dirty campaigning.”

Elisashvili says several fake Facebook pages were created that are spreading false information that the opposition United National Movement (UNM) party is helping to collect signatures for Elisashvili.

Elisashvili insists that only volunteers and supporters of his electoral bloc are collecting the signatures for his bid to run for mayor.

"They [the government] are already crossing all boundaries. A video was spread throughout social media where people wearing UNM t-shirts are collecting signatures for me. It is a very big and disappointing lie. The signatures are collected only by my volunteers, supporters of my electoral bloc, and nobody else,” Elisashvili said in an interview with journalists today.

A candidate who wants to run independently for Tbilisi mayor must collect 9,587 signatures before September 1st and present them to the Central Election Commission of Georgia.

The UNM candidate for Tbilisi mayor, Zaal Udumashvili, offered to help Elisashvili in collecting the signatures, however Elisashvili declined the offer on August 24.