Fire in Abastumani Forest

ფოტო: გარემოს დაცვის სამინისტრო

A forest fire has started in Abastumani, in the Samtskhe-Javakheti region of Georgia. The Ministry of Internal Affairs’ Emergency Management Agency is mobilized at the site with fire extinguishing equipment. It is not yet known how much territory is on fire.

A helicopter is being sent from the village of Sviri in the Akhaltsikhe municipality to be utilised for fire detection and localization processes. A fire was extinguished in a coniferous forest near Sviri on August 28.

On August 20 a forest fire started in the Borjomi gorge that lasted several days; more than 500 firefighters, 100 forest guards, and 500 employees of the MIA’s Special Tasks Department worked to extinguish the fire, with the assistance of helicopters and other equipment provided by neighbouring countries.