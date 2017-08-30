New Regulations to Install Speed-limiting Devices on Buses and Trucks  

ფოტო: Bayram Isgandarov / newscafe.ge

The Government of Georgia issued an ordinance that certain vehicles are required to have a special speed-restriction device.

Ordinance 400 concerns changes to minibuses, buses, and trucks, and affects thousands of vehicles. A special device will be required to be installed on the engines of the vehicles, that will put speed limits of 100km/h and 90 km/h, depending on the vehicle. Vehicles with the device will be mechanically restricted from going faster than the set limit. Vehicle owners will have to pay for the device themselves.

Buses and minibuses with more than eight places will have to a device that will limit the speed of their vehicles to a maximum of 100 km/h. Vehicles heavier than 3.5 tons, specifically trucks, will have a speed restriction of 90 km/h via the device.

The regulations will enter into force on December 31, 2017 for international transit for buses, minibuses, and trucks. The regulations will enter into force for local transit from September 1, 2020.

According to the government estimates, the new regulations will make movement of passengers and goods in the country much safer. Issuing the ordinance is one of the obligations of the Association Agreement that Georgia signed with the European Union.

The document stipulates several positive effects of the change:

Reduction in fuel consumption and less wearing of brakes and tires.

Extends the lifespan of the engine

Improvement of economic indicators for lifespan of the vehicles

The Land Transport Agency will be responsible for executing the regulations.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 53,000 vehicles are registered in the country for transferring passengers, and 100,000 trucks are registered for transferring goods.