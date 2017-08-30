Who Spends More? Georgian Tourists Abroad vs. Foreign Tourists in Georgia

ბათუმი ფოტო: georgia.travel

International tourism is one of the fastest growing aspect of the global economy. In the first seven months of 2017, more than 4 million foreign visitors came Georgia, 17% more than the previous year. In the same period of the first seven months of 2017, 1.7 million Georgian citizens were abroad, 8.8% higher than the same time period of the previous year.

The National Bank of Georgia calculated how much foreign tourists spend while in Georgia. According to the calculations of the NBG, foreign visitors spent $2.16 billion in Georgia in 2016, reaching a record for the country's tourism sector.

The NBG also calculated how much money Georgian tourists spend in foreign countries: In 2016, Georgian citizens spent $386 million in foreign countries. This is 5.6 times less than foreign tourists’ spendings in Georgia in the same period.

As for the 2017 figures, the NBG reported that in the first quarter of 2017, foreign tourists spent $434 million in Georgia. This figure is a 23% increase compared to the first quarter of 2016. Georgian visitors spent $ 79.5 million abroad, which is 5% lower than in the first quarter of 2016.

The tourism sector represents around 7% of Georgia’s Gross Domestic Product.