Economic Growth Reached 4.4% In First Seven Months of 2017

ფოტო: ეროვნული ბანკი

Geostat published its Rapid Estimates of Economic Growth of 2017, according to which the estimated real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate reached 3.8 percent y/y in July 2017. The estimated real GDP growth for the first seven months of 2017 amounted to 4.4 percent y/y.

Rapid estimations of economic growth, 2017 (%)

The economic growth rate has had a positive impact on external merchandise trade, specifically, exports rose 28 % y/y.

Total business turnover in July 2017 amounted to 5.5 billion GEL, which is 13.8% more y/y.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank lowered the forecasts for Georgia's economic growth. Prior to May 2017, the World Bank forecasted 5.2% growth for Georgia, but according to their statement published on May 11, 2017, the forecast was lowered to 3.5%. The IMF also forecasted 3.5% economic growth. In 2016, Georgia's economy grew by 2.8%.

Georgia's economic growth has been an average of 6.1% since 2010, however, from 2013 the growth rate shrunk to 3.3% instead of the forecasted 6%. In 2014, the government had a estimated 5% economic growth, but because of deteriorating economic indicators, growth amounted to 4.6%. In 2015, economic growth was 2.8%, which was lower than the estimates by 0.8%.