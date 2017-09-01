Georgia Wins 79:77 in First Match in EuroBasket against Lithuania

ფოტო: სპორტის სამინისტრო

The Georgian national basketball team won their first game at the EuroBasket tournament in Tel-Aviv, Israel, defeating one of the strongest teams in the tournament, Lithuania, 79:77.

The next match scheduled for the Georgian team is against Germany on September 2nd.

This is the fourth consecutive time the Georgian team is participating in EuroBasket.

The other teams in Georgia’s group include Israel, Lithuania, Germany, Ukraine, and Italy.