Fire on Mtatsminda Hill in Tbilisi

ფოტო: Anastasia Japaridze/Fb.com

A fire has started on the Mtatsminda hill in central Tbilisi. The Emergency Management Agency of Georgia says the fire started on dry patches of grass.

The Emergency Management Agency is working to extinguish the fire with a helicopter. Additionally, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, fire-fighting equipment is mobilized on two sides of the fire. Dozens of firefighters are currently working at the spot.

A fire on Mtatsminda hill on August 9th burnt two hectares of land. The MIA launched an investigation under Article 188 of the Criminal Code of Georgia that implies intentional damage of property.