PM: Next Year We Will Be better Ready For Emergency Situations

ფოტო: ტაბულა

"Systemic changes will bring our country to a higher level of readiness to handle such challenges," Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said today, regarding Georgia’s ability to react to forest fires which have been affecting the country this August.

The Prime Minister also said that the state budget will cover expenses that will increase the readiness of the country in case of emergencies.

"Today, under conditions of global warming, you can see what the situation is not only in Europe but across the globe. So any country should be ready for such challenges,” the prime minister said.

“I think that it is necessary to upgrade infrastructure such as equipment, vehicles, and the structural order of the Crisis Council to face such challenges. From the very day when the Abastumani [forest] fire is extinguished, we will have to work on these issues.

This year it will be possible and perhaps even more in next year's budget. It will be necessary to allocate this resource and at the same time some system changes need to be put in place that will bring our country to a higher level of readiness for such challenges, " Kvirikashvili said.

Thousands of fire-fighters from Georgia, Iran, Ukraine and Turkey were trying to extinguish the forest fire in Abastumani.