Saakashvili’s Brother Arrested in Kyiv

Former President of Georgia and Ukrainian politician Mikheil Saakashvili wrote on his Facebook page on September 2 that his brother was detained in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Saakashvili is officially not able to return to Ukraine as he was stripped off his Ukrainian citizenship by President Petro Poroshenko in July 2017.

“Eight representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs detained my brother, Davit Saakashvili, when he was leaving his house this morning. He was arrested for unknown reasons. My brother is a lawyer and he has every right to live in Ukraine. It seems like this is the way to influence me not to go back to Ukraine. You don’t know me at all. This affirms my decision even more, the decision to defend Ukraine and Ukrainians from the ravaging of these ‘drug dealers,’” Saakashvili wrote.

In mid-August, Mikheil Saakashvili revealed his intention to return to Ukraine on September 10. He stated that Poroshenko violated the law, constitution, and international norms by stripping him of his citizenship, and that he plans to appeal this decision in court and for the process to be transparent.

Saakashvili was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship while he was in the U.S, allegedly for violating Article 19 of the Law of Ukrainian Citizenship. He is without a citizenship but traveled to Poland and Lithuania this August.

In 2014, Saakashvili was charged in absentia in Georgia with abuse of power and embezzlement related to his time in office as president. He has denied the claims and alleges they are politically motivated. He is currently in an exile and wanted by the Georgian authorities.

On August 1, Justice Minister of Georgia Tea Tsulukiani stated that the Government of Georgia will start negotiations with the U.S. to extradite former President Saakashvili to Georgia, if Saakashvili remains in the U.S.