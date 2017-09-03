Georgian Judoist Wins Silver Medal at World Judo Championship

Georgian judoist Varlam Liparteliani won a silver medal for the second time in his career at the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary. He was defeated by Japanese, Aaron Wolf in the finals of under 100kg category.

Another Georgia Ushangi Margiani won a bronze medal at the International Judo Federation’s World Championship. Margiani defeated Serbian judoist Alexander Kukolj on September 1. Margiani competes in the under 90kg category.

The full video of the fight shared by the International Judo Federation can be seen below:

This is the second bronze won by Georgian athletes at this championship; Vazha Margvelashvili has also won bronze at the championship.