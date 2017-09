Georgian Dream Presents Tbilisi Majoritarian Candidates for Local Self-Government Elections

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili presented on September 1st the ruling Georgian Dream party’s majoritarian candidates who will run in different districts of Tbilisi in the upcoming local self-government elections in October 2017.

The candidates will compete to gain seats in the Tbilisi City Assembly, or sakrebulo.

The full list of Georgian Dream majoritatarian candidates for Tbilisi are:

Jaba Jishkariani - Mtatsminda Giorgi Muskhelishvili - Vake/ Chavchavadze area, Bagebi, Tskneti Giorgi Birbichadze - Vake / Vazha-Pshavela, Nutsubidze Avtandil Tsintsadze - Saburtalo/ Vashlijvari, Didi Dighomi, Village Dighomi Davit Utmelidze - Saburtalo/ Saburtalo street, Gagarin area, Gotua street, left part Vakhtang Shakarishvili - Saburtalo/ Dolidze-Bakhtrioni streets, Sports Palace territory, right part Temur Gorgade - Krtsanisi Ilia Jishkariani - Isani/ Ketevan tsamebuli avenue, Avlabari Nino Tsalabidze - Isani/ Navtlukhi Levan Davitashvili - Isani Revaz Sokhadze - Samgori/ Varketili Metro area Giorgi Tkemaladze - Samgori/ Orkhevi, Lilo settlement, airport settlement Giorgi Dokhturishvili - Samgori/ Varketili Tamar Taliashvili - Nadzaladevi/ Temka Rima Beridze - Chughureti Vladimer Dzneladze - Didube/ Aghmashenebuli avenue Tamar Shurghaia - Didube/ Dighomi Davit Tchelidze - Nadzaladev/ Old Nadzaladevi, Lotkini Mikheil Amashukeli - Nadzaladevi Aleksandre Khujadze - Nadzaladevi/ Sanzona Ketevan Mamulashvili - Samgori/ Moscow avenue, Afrika Shalva Ogbaidze - Gldani/ Zahesi, Avchala, Gldanula, village Dighomi Otar Grigolia - Gldani / Even-numbered micro-districts Gulia Gotsiridze - Gldani / Odd-numbered micro-districts Ketevan Jokhadze - Gldani/ Mukhiani

The local self-government elections will be held on October 21, 2017. The elected date is set by the President of Georgia.

The next Mayor of Tbilisi will also be elected after the local-self government elections. Eight political parties have presented candidates for Tbilisi mayor.

