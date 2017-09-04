Giorgi Vashadze Will Run as Tbilisi Mayoral Candidate for Unity - New Georgia Party

ფოტო: გიორგი ვაშაძე/fb.com

Giorgi Vashadze will run as the Tbilisi mayoral candidate for the Unity - New Georgia party in the October 2017 local self-government elections.

The party’s election slogan is "Georgia among the strong states of the world and Tbilisi among the strong cities.”

New Georgia’s number on the ballot ticket is not yet known. Vashadze said the party has requested the number 7 from the Central Election Commision of Georgia. They have not yet received an answer.

Four opposition parties have united ahead of the upcoming local elections in October, including the parties Civil Platform - New Georgia, New Unity for Georgia, European Democrats, and Civil Alliance for Liberty.