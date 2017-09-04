Euro Reaching Maximum High Compared to GEL

ფოტო: REUTERS

On September 4th, Georgia’s national currency, the Georgian Lari (GEL), depreciated compared to the Dollar and the Euro.

At the new rate, one Euro reached 2.91 GEL. This is two Georgian tetri less than the all-time maximum value of the Euro compared to the Lari, which was recorded on January 7, 2017.

The rate of the dollar to the GEL is 2.45, which is 1.1 tetri more than yesterday’s exchange rate indexes.

The Georgian Lari has been depreciating compared to the Euro since April. With respect to the US dollar, it maintained stability, fluctuating in the range of 2.38-2.41 for approximately four months, however, depreciation trends has been noted recently.