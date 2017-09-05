EPP Approves Movement for Liberty - European Georgia party as Member

The European People’s Party (EPP) approved Georgian opposition party Movement for Liberty - European Georgia as its member during its political assembly which is currently underway in Copenhagen, Denmark.

According to the European Georgia, the “political assembly of [the] European People’s Party has unanimously supported European Georgia’s membership.”

The European People’s Party is one of the biggest political alliances in Europe; its members include 76 political parties in 41 European countries. It is currently the most represented in the European Parliament.