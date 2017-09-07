Zaza Pachulia to leave Georgian National Basketball Team

Georgian basketball player and NBA champion Zaza Pachulia announced on his Facebook today about his plans to resign from his position as Captain of Georgia’s national basketball team.

The post came after yesterday’s EuroBasket match with Italy. Georgia was defeated 71:69. Georgia will not proceed to the second stage of the FIBA EuroBasket 2017.

“It is very hard for me to leave something that we, together with our boys, have brought by our own shoulders. It was not an easy road from B division to Europe. Throughout 17 years there were many successes and many failures, but there was always a hope for the better. This is what we’ve managed and I hope that future generations can achieve more,” Pachulia wrote.

“I really wanted a different kind of ending, but unfortunately the trauma doesn’t give me the chance for more. However I have not diminished my drive for success. I am very saddened for our fans, whose support was always visible for us, and I, personally, have always felt it. I want to thank you all, you deserved better. Goodbye my team, I will never forget these golden years. Thank you. #GNT,”

Pachulia was awarded Georgia’s Order of Honor by President Giorgi Margvelashvili at a ceremony at the President of Georgia’s official residence on August 7, 2017.