Saakashvili: I’m Ready for Any Scenario, It Would be Better if Ivanishvili Got Ready

“

I am ready for any kind of scenario. It would be better for [former Prime Minister of Georgia] Ivanishvili if he gets ready for this scenario, as he has problems with it. I am ready to defend my positions until the end. Are they ready? Let them prepare well and wait for me. . .Take a look - on the left or right, is anybody putting shackles on me? Is anyone arresting me? Is anybody taking their accusations seriously?

”