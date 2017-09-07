Saakashvili: I’m Ready for Any Scenario, It Would be Better if Ivanishvili Got Ready
“Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili spoke in Belgium on his plan to return to Ukraine. Saakashvili was stripped off his Ukrainian citizenship in July 2017. He earlier announced plans to arrive in Kyiv on September 10.
I am ready for any kind of scenario. It would be better for [former Prime Minister of Georgia] Ivanishvili if he gets ready for this scenario, as he has problems with it. I am ready to defend my positions until the end. Are they ready? Let them prepare well and wait for me. . .Take a look - on the left or right, is anybody putting shackles on me? Is anyone arresting me? Is anybody taking their accusations seriously?”
მოკლე ბმული:
კომენტარები