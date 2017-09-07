2017 Rating of Georgian Universities

თავისუფალი და აგრარული უნივერსიტეტების ბიბლიოთეკა ფოტო: თავისუფალი უნივერსიტეტი

The rating of the top universities in Georgia has been compiled following the announcement of the national examination results of June-July 2017 by the National Assessment and Examination Center.

According to the average score of those who were accepted to universities, the Free University of Tbilisi take the first place, with Agricultural University of Georgia in second. In the 2016 rating, Agricultural University of Georgia took third place after the Tbilisi State Medical University. This year their positions are reversed.

Agricultural University of Georgia significantly improved its rating through the years.

Ivane Javakhishvili State University has ranked in fourth place and Ilia State University in the 12th.

2017 Rating of universities in Georgia according to the average score of accepted students: