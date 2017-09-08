Former EBRD in Georgia Head Presented to be Head of State Audit Office

Parliamentary chairman Irakli Kobakhidze presented to parliament today Irakli Mekvabishvili as a candidate for the position of Head of State Audit Office of Georgia. Mekvabishvili was the chief banker of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in Georgia.

"If parliament puts trust in me as the General Auditor, I will take care of the further institutional development of the [State] Audit Office. The 25 years of experience I have obtained in the banking and financial sector will definitely help me in the transition to the new level in the [State] Audit Office. Our work will become more efficient, flexible, transparent, and independent. We will be compatible with values such a, objectivity, independence, professionalism and publicity," Mekvabishvili told parliament.

The selection of the new General Auditor is planned for the September 20 plenary session in parliament.

The authority of the former head of the State Audit Office, Lasha Tordia, expired on July 25. Deputy Auditor General Nino Lomjaria has since been performing the duties of the General Auditor.

The General Auditor is elected by the majority of the parliament for a five-year term, and can be nominated for up to two terms. Lasha Tordia held the position for only one term. The General Auditor should not be a member of a political party or be involved in any political activity during the entire term in office.