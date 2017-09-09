Saakashvili: That’s it, We’re Going to Ukraine

Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili will try to enter Ukraine via the Poland-Ukraine border tomorrow on September 10.

Saakashvili posted a photo on his Facebook of himself and his young son, with a caption: “That’s it, we’re going to Krakovets, Ukraine.”

“I’m heading towards Ukraine with my little son. There will also be Members of the European Parliament and members of Polish Parliament,” Saakashvili told Ukrainian media.

Saakashvili said several days ago that the Ukrainian government is doing its best to stop him at the border.

“They strengthened the border and put wire fences. This is an unprecedented happening. Even during Soviet times the border wasn’t this strengthened in Eastern Europe,” said Saakashvili.

Saakashvili is officially not able to return to Ukraine as he was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship by President Petro Poroshenko in July 2017.

In mid-August, Saakashvili revealed his intention to return to Ukraine on September 10. He says Poroshenko violated the law, constitution, and international norms by stripping him of his citizenship, and that he plans to appeal this decision in court and for the process to be transparent.

Even though Saakashvili is without a citizenship, he traveled from the US to Poland and Lithuania this August.

In 2014, Saakashvili was charged in absentia in Georgia with abuse of power and embezzlement related to his time in office as president. He has denied the claims and alleges they are politically motivated. He is currently in an exile and wanted by the Georgian authorities.