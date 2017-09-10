Saakashvili and Supporters Break through Special Ops Cordon to Enter Ukraine

ფოტო: Reuters

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has managed to enter Ukraine through the Shehyni crossing point.

Ukrainian special ops were mobilized on the scene. The General of the border police told Saakashvili that the border is closed, and called on him to leave. Saakashvili’s entourage of supporters broke through the police cordon and forcefully entered Ukraine.

Saakashvili is officially not able to return to Ukraine since being stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship by President Petro Poroshenko in July 2017, making him stateless.

Saakashvili previously stated that he was planning to enter Ukraine via the Poland-Ukraine border on September 10.

Saakashvili is now reportedly heading to the city of Lviv, Rustavi 2 TV reports.

Saakashvili started his journey today on a Ukrainian train. He was accompanied by his minor son and wife. The train carrying Saakashvili did not go, however. At around 17:00, Saakashvili then left the train, stating that he would approach the border by bus, citing that he did not want to cause problems for the other passengers.

Saakashvili had initially planned to enter Ukraine via bus, but then took a train bound for Lviv.

Saakashvili says he changed his mind because of ‘planned provocations’ at the border.

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Timoshenko and Member of European Parliament Jacek Saryusz-Wolski joined Saakashvili during his steps to enter the country. Timoshenko blamed Ukrainian authorities for stopping of train, calling the decision ‘unlawful.’

During his bus journey, Saakashvili told Georgian journalists that he wants to “say hi to everyone in Georgia.”

“I can’t wait for the time when I return to Georgia, this is my aim in life, the same way as helping Ukraine now,” he said.

