Poroshenko: I hope Saakashvili Breaks into Georgia the Same Way

ფოტო: Reuters

Ukraine’s President Petro Poroshenko commented on former President of Georgia and former governor of Ukraine’s Odessa region Mikheil Saakashvili having entered Ukraine on September 10 by breaking through a police cordon at the Poland-Ukraine border.

Poroshenko wrote on Twitter that he hopes Saakashvili will “break into Georgia the same way he did in Ukraine.”

Poroshenko said the issue shouldn’t be discussed in a political spectrum, but in a legal manner.

Saakashvili was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship in July 2017 and is now a ‘stateless’ person.

After entering Ukraine yesterday, Saakashvili together with Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko arrived to the city of Lviv at around 22:00, and met with the mayor of Lviv.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine issued an official statement in the evening on September 10 stating that Saakashvili unlawfully crossed the border and it will be met with adequate actions.

Lviv police has started an investigation according to the 1st part of the 332nd article of the Criminal Code for illegally crossing the border, which involves a five year jail sentence.

The National Police of Ukraine press service says 11 policemen were injured while ensuring public safety at the Shehiny crossing point where Saakashvili and his supported entered the country.

Saakashvili became a Ukrainian citizen in 2015, when he became the governor of Odessa region. He resigned from the post in November 2016 and went into opposition against President Poroshenko.

Saakashvili was stripped of his Georgian citizenship by the Georgian authorities in December 2015. In 2014, he was charged in absentia in Georgia with abuse of power and embezzlement related to his time in office as president. He has denied the claims and alleges they are politically motivated.