Education Minister: Saakashvili Committed a Crime in Front of Everyone
“Minister of Education of Georgia Aleksandre Jejelava on the potential extradition of former President Mikheil Saakashvili from Ukraine to Georgia. Saakashvili forcefully pushed through a police cordon to enter Ukraine on September 10. He was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship by President Petro Poroshenko in July.
Saakashvili committed a crime in front of everyone, and now it is up to the Ukrainian government what fate the former President of Georgia will have.
The ex-President is charged with many serious crimes in Georgia, and thus these processes will continue in a legal manner. As far as I know, the Prosecutor’s Office [of Georgia] has addresses the Ukrainian law enforcement authorities on numerous occasions and these actions have gone on in the recent past”
