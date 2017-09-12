ტაბულა

Education Minister: Saakashvili Committed a Crime in Front of Everyone

Saakashvili committed a crime in front of everyone, and now it is up to the Ukrainian government what fate the former President of Georgia will have.

The ex-President is charged with many serious crimes in Georgia, and thus these processes will continue in a legal manner. As far as I know, the Prosecutor’s Office [of Georgia] has addresses the Ukrainian law enforcement authorities on numerous occasions and these actions have gone on in the recent past

Minister of Education of Georgia Aleksandre Jejelava on the potential extradition of former President Mikheil Saakashvili from Ukraine to Georgia. Saakashvili forcefully pushed through a police cordon to enter Ukraine on September 10. He was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship by President Petro Poroshenko in July.
