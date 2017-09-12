EU Plans to Get Rid of Roaming Charges for Georgia

ფოტო: Innovation Village

Roaming charges in the European Union were officially scrapped by the European Parliament on June 15, 2017. Citizens of EU member states will pay the same amount for calls, text messages, and roaming data throughout the EU as they do in their home country.

The European Union is planning to implement the same kind of regulations with its Eastern neighbours Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia.

Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty reports that discussion on the topic will start at the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in November 2017.

Scrapping roaming charges on EU territory has been a long process. The initiative entered in the European Parliament in 2013 and took four years to implement. The initiative was largely protested by mobile operators.

Before the November EaP summit, the legislative initiative will first be discussed on September 14th by the Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) of the European Parliament.

EU-Georgia relations have significantly strengthened during the last years, especially after the implementation of the visa free regime for Georgian citizens. Since visa-free travel for Georgians to enter the Schengen zone entered into force on March 28th, 55,000 citizens of Georgia have visited the Schengen zone. Currently, 3,000 Georgian citizens have not returned from their travels.

An EU-Georgia Association Agreement was initiated at the EU Eastern Partnership Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on November 29, 2013, and an Association Agreement between Georgian and the European Union was signed on June 27, 2014.