Kaladze: On Agmashenebeli Avenue You Notice Inscriptions in Every Language Except Georgian

We plan to introduce a new life to Old Tbilisi. We saw everything in the example of Aghmashenebeli Avenue, but more special attention will be paid to the visual aspect.

I talked about it several times and still will not get tired speaking about it. It is really disappointing that walking on the renovated Aghmashenebeli avenue, you notice inscriptions in every language except Georgian.

We do not oppose anyone, everyone has the right to make business and employ people, but the existence of Georgian letters and inscriptions will be seriously taken into consideration.

