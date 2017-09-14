USAID Grants Additional 20 Million USD Grant for Georgia

ფოტო: ფინანსთა სამინისტრო

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will be providing an additional $20 million in grants for Georgia. Minister of Finance Dimitri Kumsishvil and Mission Director of USAID in Georgia, Douglas H.Ball, held a meeting about the amendments to the existing grant agreements at the Ministry of Finance today.

Kumsishvili thanked the U.S. Government and USAID for the provided grant. He noted that since 1992, Georgia has received more than $ 1.5 billion in aid from USAID, and more than $ 4 billion in grants received directly from the U.S.

The renewed grant agreements cover priorities for Georgia including "inclusive and sustainable economic growth,” "democratic control, balance and accountability in management," and “stable, integrated and healthy society.”

Within the framework of the agreement, there will be activities for the implementation of universal business standards, augmentation of competitiveness in various private sectors, effective management of Georgian natural resources, the creation of industry-orientated working places, and full protection of human rights of people with disabilities and internally displaced persons.