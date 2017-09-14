Labour Party Presents Tbilisi Mayor Candidate

ფოტო: ლეიბორისტული პარტია

The leader of the Georgian Labour Party, Shalva Natelashvili, presented Giorgi Gugava today as his party’s candidate for Tbilisi mayor in the upcoming local self-government elections in October.

The Labour Party leader spoke that Gugava will do everything to solve problems for Tbilisi residents, and that electing Gugava is the only chance to stop the "ravage of oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili,” Georgia’s former prime minister.

"If someone will oppress you, you do not need do anything, Gugava will come himself. If the bank comes to evict you, Gugava will come. If a water pipe will burst, Gugava will come. If the road is damaged, Gugava will come. If you have any difficulties, Gugava will stand alongside you. Together with those who cannot stand the injustice, illegal actions, modern-day slavery, and who are ready to fight, we are ready to start the change in regime,” Natelashvili said when presenting the mayoral candidate.

Other mayoral candidates for Tbilisi include former Minister of Energy Kakha Kaladze (Georgian Dream party); former MP Elene Khoshtaria (Movement for Liberty - European Georgia); former Rustavi 2 news anchor Zaal Udumashvili (UNM); and independent candidate Aleko Elisashvili.